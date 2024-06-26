ADVERTISEMENT

Missing woman found dead near Sakkudi

Updated - June 26, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 28-year-old woman was found murdered near Sakkudi near Madurai on Tuesday night.  

Police said the woman, R. Vaijayanthi of Melasakkudi, a mother of three children, went missing last week and a complaint was registered.  During investigation by a police team led by Inspector Balamurugan, SI Murugesan and Head Constable Siva learnt that she could have been murdered.  Upon investigation, the police found that the murder could have taken place over an extra-marital affair. Two men - K. Karuppiah, 45, of Tiruppuvanam and P. Jayakanthan, 55, of Madurai were arrested and remanded.  

Silaiman police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.  

