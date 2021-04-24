Missing woman case solved after eight months

Virudhunagar

24 April 2021 19:44 IST

A case of woman missing reported in August 2020 under Aruppukottai Taluk has been solved with the arrest of Gnanagurusamy.

The police have recovered remains of the woman’s body from a place near Sattur. The woman, identified as Sathyapriya (21) had come to her father’s house in Poosaripatti for her first delivery. However, she went missing and based on her father’s complaint, the police registered a case.

It was found that the woman had developed friendship with Gnanagurusamy (25) of Kanmaisoorangudi after her delivery. The woman was in contact with the man frequently over phone. The police traced him and he told them that he had strangulated the woman to death and left the body in a secluded place after a quarrel.