Missing watchman found dead in well

In a twist to the man missing case reported in Vadipatti police station following the disappearance of watchman S. Ganesan, 55, of a TASMAC shop where liquor bottles were burgled on Saturday night, his body was found in a nearby well on Monday.
A gang had drilled a hole on the wall of the shop located on Semminipatti-Kutladampatti road and laid hands on 10 liquor bottles. Night watchman Ganesan was also missing. Following a complaint lodged by shop supervisor N. Nandakumar, Vadipatti police had registered a case of burglary and man missing.
Meanwhile, the body of Ganesan was found floating in a well on Monday morning. Police said the culprits had tied his hands with adhesive tapes and gagged his mouth. The police suspect that the burglars could have killed Ganesan who could have offered resistance to the burglary attempt.
The villagers of Kachaikatti staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder. Senior police officials pacified the agitators with the promise of bringing the culprits to book.
