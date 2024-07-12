Missing temple jewels: HC directs authorities to file report

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to look into the case of the missing temple jewels of Adi Jagannatha Perumal temple in Tirupullani in Ramanathapuram district and file a report.

The court was hearing the petition filed by an archagar Srinivasan who sought anticipatory bail. He was apprehending arrest in the case registered by the Ramanathapuram District Crime Branch.

The case of the prosecution is that a complaint was lodged with the police that in 2023 while verifying the temple jewels, 30 gold and 16 silver ornaments were missing. The complaint was lodged against the petitioner that he has committed a breach of trust as the temple jewels were entrusted to him.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that as per the rules, the responsibility is on the Executive Officer and the Trustee. The petitioner is the Sthanigar/Archagar of the temple, working from 2006. It appears that the Samasthanam has not maintained the jewels and its accounts properly. The court is also having doubts whether the petitioner has been made a scapegoat.

The District Crime Branch who was conducting the investigation has not taken any steps to conduct the search in the petitioner’s residence. The police have not conducted any investigation as to the manner in which the jewels have been maintained, the court observed.

The court suo motu impleaded Deputy Commissioner (Verification) HR and CE Department, Sivaganga, T. Sankar as a party to the petition and directed to look into the issue and file a report as to the manner in which the temple jewels were maintained by the Ramanathapuram Samasthanam not only for this particular temple, but also in the other temples and the missing jewels. The court also requested the Senior Panel Counsel of HR and CE Department Chandrasekar to assist the Deputy Commissioner for filing the report before the court. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till July 19.