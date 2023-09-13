HamberMenu
Missing sanitary worker murdered, buried

September 13, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

A sanitary worker, who went missing on September 7, has been murdered and buried in the forest near here.

Police said M. Balakannan, 40, of Prasad Nagar close to Veerapandianpattinam near here was working as contract sanitary worker in the upcoming thermal power station at Kallamozhi near here.

After going for work on September 7, Balakannan did not return home and his wife Petchiammal filed a complaint with Tiruchendur police on September 9.

 During investigation, police found that Balakannan was returning home on foot on September 7 after apparently consuming liquor in a shop on Tiruchendur – Tirunelveli Road. As a bike hit from behind and the two-wheeler fell down on the ground in the impact, the vehicle suffered damage.

Demanding compensation for the damage, the bike-laden Raja alias ‘Pura’ Raja and his friends, all from Tiruchendur area, picked up heated argument with Balakannan, who refused to give any money. Agitated over this, Raja and his associates K. Sudalaimani and Balamurugan, both hailing from nearby Jeeva Nagar, took him on the bike, after which Balakannan went missing.

When the police picked up the trio, they reportedly confessed to the police that they, with the help of Suresh Gopi of Tiruchendur and Jesu of Sathya Nagar in Thoothukudi, had murdered Balakannan and buried the body in the forest near JJ Nagar close to Veerapandianpattinam.

As the news about the murder of Balakannan spread, relatives of the deceased and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre staged a road roko in front of Tiruchendur bus stand on Wednesday evening to hit the traffic for nearly 30 minutes. When the police held talks with the protesters and assured them that the murderers would be arrested soon, the protesters picked up a heated altercation with the police.

As the agitation was not given up, the police had to forcibly remove the protesters. The body is likely to be exhumed on Thursday (September 14) in the presence of revenue department officials.

