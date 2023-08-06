August 06, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

Madurai district police have restored 80 mobile phones, worth ₹13.81 lakh, to the owners here on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad handed over the phones to the owners who had lost them. Madurai District Cyber Crime police had traced the missing phones.

The SP said that the Cyber Crime police have so far restored 1,107 mobile phones, worth ₹1.58 crore, to the rightful owners.

Similarly, the police have helped to deposit ₹2.82 lakh in the bank accounts of people who lost their money in cyber-related cheating cases.

The district police have recovered ₹44.28 lakh of cheated money since March 2021.

The SP has cautioned the people against getting cheated by tricksters who claim to be calling from banks. The account holders should not share their one-time password and CVV number with strangers.

Similarly, the people should not deposit money in apps which promises quick doubling of the invested money. Similarly, they should not borrow money through online loan ap.

People should not attend video calls received from strangers and never click links sent to their mobile phones seeking update of certain details.

In case of facing cyber crime cheating, people can call cyber crime helpline 1930 to lodge their complaints. Similarly, they can lodge their complaints through www.cybercrime.gov.in

