ADVERTISEMENT

Missing man murdered in Tiruvathavur

March 28, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A probe into a man-missing complaint reported in Jaihindpuram police station in March 14 has revealed the murder of the missing youth S. Saravana Marthu (32) of Jeeva Nagar.

The police said that the deceased, who was a technician in film industry, went missing from his house following which his sister, A. Rajeshwari (29), lodged a complaint.

As the police tried to track him, they found that he had gone to Tiruvathavur on the day he went missing.

When police analysed the phone signals, they zeroed in on E. Sathivel of Kandangipatti in Sivaganga district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During interrogation, he had revealed that he, along with his father-in-law, N. Murugan (56), and his son, M. Rajaprabhu (31), had assaulted and murdered him due to his illicit relationship with Sakthivel’s wife.

They also buried the body near Tiruvathavur. Madurai city police on Tuesday exhumed the body and conducted post-mortem on the spot. All three have been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US