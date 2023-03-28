HamberMenu
Missing man murdered in Tiruvathavur

March 28, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A probe into a man-missing complaint reported in Jaihindpuram police station in March 14 has revealed the murder of the missing youth S. Saravana Marthu (32) of Jeeva Nagar.

The police said that the deceased, who was a technician in film industry, went missing from his house following which his sister, A. Rajeshwari (29), lodged a complaint.

As the police tried to track him, they found that he had gone to Tiruvathavur on the day he went missing.

When police analysed the phone signals, they zeroed in on E. Sathivel of Kandangipatti in Sivaganga district.

During interrogation, he had revealed that he, along with his father-in-law, N. Murugan (56), and his son, M. Rajaprabhu (31), had assaulted and murdered him due to his illicit relationship with Sakthivel’s wife.

They also buried the body near Tiruvathavur. Madurai city police on Tuesday exhumed the body and conducted post-mortem on the spot. All three have been arrested.

