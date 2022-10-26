Missing man found dead two days later

M. Syed Mohammed, 28, of Yusufia Nagar in Begampur, who was missing since Monday, was found dead on Wednesday at Kudaiparaipatti in Dindigul.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Syed left home around 2.30 p.m. but did not return. His father S. Mohhamad Ali Jinnah, 48, lodged a complaint. On Wednesday, the public who found his body near Kudaiparaipatti, around 200 metres away from his residence, alerted the police.

The body, with no visible external injuries, was sent to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem and later handed over to the family, said the police.

A case was booked under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with unnatural or suspicious death and further investigation is on, the police stated.