Missing man found dead two days later

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 26, 2022 19:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Syed Mohammed, 28, of Yusufia Nagar in Begampur, who was missing since Monday, was found dead on Wednesday at Kudaiparaipatti in Dindigul.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Syed left home around 2.30 p.m. but did not return. His father S. Mohhamad Ali Jinnah, 48, lodged a complaint. On Wednesday, the public who found his body near Kudaiparaipatti, around 200 metres away from his residence, alerted the police.

The body, with no visible external injuries, was sent to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem and later handed over to the family, said the police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was booked under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with unnatural or suspicious death and further investigation is on, the police stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app