Missing Madurai taxi driver found dead in in Srivilliputtur

March 01, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - Madurai

Police believe the cab driver was murdered and his car stolen; an investigation is underway

The Hindu Bureau

A taxi driver, who was engaged by a customer at the Madurai Railway station premises on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, was found dead in Srivilliputtur the following day.

The body of K. Murugan (65), was found in the Sozhankulam tank along the Srivilliputtur-Athikulam Road on Thursday, February 29. 

Police sai the victim’s body had injuries to the forehead and lips, and also bruises on the leg. Based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer, M. Lavanya (28), the Srivilliputtur Town Police booked a case of suspicious death.

Police said three persons had engaged the car at the railway station on Wednesday, but the driver never returned. The police suspect carjacking after the murder of the driver, since the car is missing. 

The police are waiting for results of the post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death. An investigation is underway.

