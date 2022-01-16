Missing Jallikattu bull found dead

Madurai

16 January 2022 19:59 IST

A bull that went missing after taking part in the jallikattu event held at Palamedu on Saturday was found dead in a quarry pit here on Sunday.

The police said that the bull, belonging to P. Sivankann (22) of North Street in Palamedu went missing at the collection point.

Advertising

Advertising

After searching for the bull for several hours, the owner gave up the search after nightfall.

On Sunday morning, the bull was found dead in the quarry pit around 1.5 km away from the jallikattu venue.