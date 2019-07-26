Missing fishermen rescued

NAGERCOIL

Coastal Security Group (CSG) police and fishermen, who started searching for 14 missing fishermen from Chinna Muttom fishing harbour, rescued them on the high seas on Friday.

After venturing into the sea from Chinna Muttom fishing harbour on Thursday early morning in a mechanised boat belonging to one John Bosco of Kanniyakumari, the 14 fishermen, who should have returned to the fishing harbour by 9 p.m. on the same day, failed to do so, triggering panic among the fisherfolk.

Besides alerting CSG police and Indian Coast Guard, the fishermen launched a search for the missing fishermen in more than 10 mechanised boats, all operating from Chinna Muttom fishing harbour.

“We received a distress call from the stranded boat that its engine developed a technical snag when it was afloat 38 nautical miles southeast of Kanniyakumari coast. Thereafter, we could not contact them,” said sources in the CSG police.

The CSG police located the boat of the missing fishermen on Friday evening, and the stranded fishermen were rescued immediately. The fishermen, along with their boat, would be brought to the fishing harbour in the night.