Missing fisherman’s body found near Pamban

October 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The body of missing fisherman, K Arockiam (52) of Colachel in Kanniyakumari district, was found near Pamban on Tuesday.

Following information, the Marine Police seized the body and sent it to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. Investigations revealed that on September 25, 16 fishermen from Colachel were engaged in fishing at about 30 nautical miles off Manappad in Thoothukudi district. It is said that their mechanised boat suddenly capsized and all the fishermen jumped into the sea.

Within a few hours, 13 fishermen were rescued and three others - Payas, Anro and Arockiam - were missing. Rescue operations were on since then to locate the three.

Coastal Security Guard personnel found the body of Payas at Kottilpadu on September 30, and that of Anro’s on Sunday.

The third fisherman was found near Pamban at around 1 p.m. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members.