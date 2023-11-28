ADVERTISEMENT

Missing fisherman found dead entangled in discarded net under the sea

November 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of the fisherman, who fell into the sea accidentally on Monday, was retrieved on Tuesday.

 Police said P. Siluvai Dasnavis, 55, of Koothenkuzhi under Kudankulam police station limits, had gone for fishing in the country boat of Wellington of the same area along with a few other fishermen on Monday.  When they were retrieving the fishnet from the sea, Siluvai Dasnavis, father of four children, accidentally fell into the sea. After their efforts to rescue Siluvai Dasnavis failed, the fishermen alerted Koodankulam Marine Police who searched for him.

The search continued on Tuesday when the fishermen found the body entangled in a discarded fishnet under the sea and retrieved it. The body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Consequently, the country boat fishermen of Tirunelveli district abstained from fishing operations on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US