Missing fisherman found dead entangled in discarded net under the sea

November 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of the fisherman, who fell into the sea accidentally on Monday, was retrieved on Tuesday.

 Police said P. Siluvai Dasnavis, 55, of Koothenkuzhi under Kudankulam police station limits, had gone for fishing in the country boat of Wellington of the same area along with a few other fishermen on Monday.  When they were retrieving the fishnet from the sea, Siluvai Dasnavis, father of four children, accidentally fell into the sea. After their efforts to rescue Siluvai Dasnavis failed, the fishermen alerted Koodankulam Marine Police who searched for him.

The search continued on Tuesday when the fishermen found the body entangled in a discarded fishnet under the sea and retrieved it. The body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

 Consequently, the country boat fishermen of Tirunelveli district abstained from fishing operations on Tuesday.

