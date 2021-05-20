Additional Chief Secretary reviews anti-COVID operations

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Atulya Misra on Thursday reviewed anti-COVID-19 operations and the treatment being given to patients in Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam and at the COVID Care Centres in the district.

Accompanied by Collector M. Aravind, Additional Collector (Development) Mercy Ramya and Superintendent of Police V. Badri Narayanan, he inspected a few containment zones and vegetable market and primary health centres to ascertain the measures put in place to check further spread of the viral infection.

As the district administration has created COVID Care Centres at Government Engineering College in Konam and Concordia High School, he visited both places to check medical and other facilities established for the patients there. After visiting the Primary Health Centre at Thollavilai, he went to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam where he inquired about the number of patients undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, in the oxygen-supported beds, testing of samples, analysis and results etc.

Mr. Misra told the hospital authorities to ensure the quality of food being given to the COVID-19 patients, nurses and doctors.

During his visit to Dr. Jayasekaran Hospital, a designated hospital for COVID-19 treatment, Mr. Misra interacted with the doctors to understand practical difficulties, if any, in treating patients, availability of medical-grade oxygen and medicines for treating patients with the viral infection.

When he visited the temporary vegetable market at Vadaserry bus stand, he asked public and traders to wear masks and ensure physical distancing and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines and other essentials to the people living in the containment zones.

Later, chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate, Mr. Misra said the district administration had ensured 700 beds in the medical college hospital, 244 beds in the government hospital in Padmanabhapuram, 200 beds in the Government Ayurveda Medical College Hospital, 242 beds in Scott Christian College, 251 beds in Pioneer Kumarasamy College and 275 beds in Konam Government Engineering College, all COVID Care Centres, for treating the patients.

“Moreover, steps have been taken to create 850 more beds in Konam Government Engineering College. Total sanitation should be ensured in every part of the district, where 6.18 lakh persons have been tested so far for the viral infection,” Mr. Misra said.

Later, he conducted similar exercise in Thoothukudi district along with Collector K. Senthil Raj.

He inspected the containment zone at Meenakshipuram, Siddha treatment centre at Government Engineering College, vaccination centre at St. Mary’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School at Millerpuram and at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Senthil Raj explained oxygen availability, number of beds dedicated for the COVID-19 patients in hospitals and in COVID Care Centres, mobile vaccination centres, special vaccination drives being held in rural areas, post-COVID tele-counselling for the patients etc.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, Corporation Commissioner Sharanya Ari, Joint Director of Health Services Muthuvel participated in the meeting.