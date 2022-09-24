Miscreants target BJP man’s vehicles in Ramnad; SP visits spot

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified miscreants’ who had planned to attack the vehicles - two-wheeler and four-wheeler of a BJP functionary in Ramanathapuram, left the spot in a huff after the security guard raised alarm on late Friday night.

Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai and team visited the scene of crime. Kenikarai police have registered a case.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Manoj Kumar, a practising doctor had recently organised blood donation camp in the government hospital, marking the 72nd birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is said, in a bid to retaliate to the arrests of functionaries from the Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India by the National Investigation Agency sleuths, the cadres may have indulged in such a criminal offence, police said.

The images captured in the nearby CCTV showed three youths arriving near the clinic of Dr Manoj Kumar on a two-wheeler. After they were about to hurl an object, the watch and ward raised alarm. Apprehending trouble, the youth fled the scene, a police officer said and added that further investigation was on.