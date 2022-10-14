Miscreants set fire to bikes in Eriyodu

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 14, 2022 17:46 IST

Miscreants set on fire three two-wheelers stationed at three different places in Eriyodu in Dindigul district in the wee hours on Friday.

According to Eriyodu police, the bikes were parked on Duraisamy Nadar Street and Periyasamy Nadar Street, in front of the house of V. Soundarrajan and A. Chinraj respectively. While the third bike, belonging to K. Raja was stationed at Eriyodu Bazaar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bikes were set ablaze around 1.30 a.m.

A case has been registered and further investigation was on, the police said.

