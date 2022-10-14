Madurai

Miscreants set fire to bikes in Eriyodu

Miscreants set on fire three two-wheelers stationed at three different places in Eriyodu in Dindigul district in the wee hours on Friday.

According to Eriyodu police, the bikes were parked on Duraisamy Nadar Street and Periyasamy Nadar Street, in front of the house of V. Soundarrajan and A. Chinraj respectively. While the third bike, belonging to K. Raja was stationed at Eriyodu Bazaar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bikes were set ablaze around 1.30 a.m.

A case has been registered and further investigation was on, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 5:49:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/miscreants-set-fire-to-bikes-in-eriyodu/article66008583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY