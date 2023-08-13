Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at house, set fire to shop near Nanguneri

August 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Miscreants hurled a bottle filled with petrol at a dwelling at Thambupuram near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Saturday night.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the house of a farmer, Vanumamalai, 60, was targeted by the miscreants, who also set fire to a shop nearby and fled.

Police said Vanumamalai had previous enmity with Kannan of the same locality. On July 30, when Vanumamalai was near the Tahsildar office at Nanguneri, it is said that some people attacked him and he was admitted to Government Hospital. Following a complaint, police arrested Kannan and sent him to judicial custody.

Under such circumstances, the house of Vanumamalai was set on fire. Based on reports that Kannan’s son, Naveen, and five others could have indulged in the arson, police teams were on the look out for the suspects.

A senior officer said Naveen figured in many criminal cases, and complaints against him were pending in police stations. Recently, he was booked for attempt on a sub-inspector, Ganesan, during a temple festival and sent to prison. Likewise, he was also booked for threatening a police constable on social media.

Following the incident, police pickets had been deployed in the area, the officer added.

