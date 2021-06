13 June 2021 18:38 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Unidentified persons smashed the windscreens of 11 vehicles, including nine cars, even as the owners had parked the vehicles in front of their houses on Saturday night.

The owners filed complaints with SIPCOT Police on Sunday. The police collected CCTV footages from the spots and are on the lookout for the culprits.

