Miscreants damage 10 TNSTC buses in Kanniyakumari district

April 05, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

At least 10 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses were damaged in stone-pelting by miscreants in various parts of Kanniyakumari district late on Tuesday night in the wake of the arrest of Congress and the BJP cadre following a clash here on Monday evening.

After the clash erupted between the BJP and the Congress functionaries when the latter tried to lay siege to the former’s office on Collectorate Road on Monday, a few cadre from both sides were injured in stone-pelting. As the BJP and the Congress protesters blocked the road, traffic was thrown out of gear for nearly an hour on this arterial road.

After registering cases against 55 BJP and Congress cadre, Kottar police arrested 13 persons from both the parties on Tuesday morning. In the evening, they arrested C. Dharmaraj, Kannniyakumari district BJP president, Chockalingam, vice-president, Maharajan, former president of Tirunelveli district party unit, and Tyson and Joselin, both Congress functionaries, and remanded them in judicial custody till April 11. Mr. Dharmaraj and others were lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Against this backdrop, miscreants pelted the TNSTC buses with stones at Kuzhithurai, Pudhukkadai, Thiruvattar, Marthandam, Kaliyakkavilai and Kollencode on Tuesday night, in which the windscreens of the vehicles were damaged. Subsequently, operation of late night buses to remote areas was stopped.

Buses which would usually be parked in villages were taken to nearby police stations for night halt. Morning services to the rural areas of the district commenced only at 6 a.m. instead of 4.30 a.m., while mofussil buses were operated as usual. Police personnel were deployed at all bus depots.

The BJP, which initially planned to organise a hunger strike in protest against the arrest, staged demonstrations at Thovalai, Veppamoodu Junction in Nagercoil, Rajakkalmangalam, Kurunthancode, Thuckalay, Marthandam, Munsirai, Melpuram and Thiruvattar on Wednesday without police permission.