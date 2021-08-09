Misappropriation unearthed

09 August 2021 18:23 IST

THENI

The Commercial Crime Investigation Wing Criminal Investigation Department of Theni unit have registered a case against the former secretary and president and nine others, including a junior audit officer, of the Myladumparai Primary Agricultural Cooperative Loan Society for misappropriation of ₹ 91.27 lakh under six sections of IPC here on Monday.

Following a complaint from the Deputy Registrar N. Muthukumar, Periakulam in Theni district, the police registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising

The complaint was that during 2016, the then government had announced a farm loan waiver scheme.

Out of 403 farmers eligible for the scheme in the society, discreet inquiries revealed that 46 among them in the list were not farmers and ineligible for the waiver. It came to light that the Cooperative Loan Society office-bearers had allegedly connived with some staff members and included these names fraudulently to benefit, causing a loss of ₹ 91.27 lakh to the exchequer.

While the police arrested P. Dharmar (figuring as A3) in the FIR and sent him to remand, a hunt was on to secure others as they were absconding, an officer said and added that teams had gone to Usilampatti and Madurai as some named accused were employed in the MDCC Bank, Madurai.

The officers said that the scheme was in force during July 2016 and December 2016. So far, only one witness had been examined out of the 50 persons given in the complaint.