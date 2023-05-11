Misappropriation of temple funds: HC seeks report from HR and CE Commissioner

May 11, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of misappropriation of temple funds in Tirunelveli district, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to file a report on the action taken.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the Commissioner of the HR and CE Department to file a report on the action taken against the officials who had failed to do their duty in the administration of the temples.

The court sought a report with regard to the details of the duties and the responsibilities of the officials, the necessary action plan to be contemplated against the erring officials under the Act and the Rules and explanation as to how the Department is going to prevent this sort of exploitation by the trustees in the future.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2014 by G. Papanasam Chettiar who alleged that the Managing Trustees along with the Thirupani Kuzhu of various temples swindled temple funds to an extent of ₹13.43 lakh. It was said that no registers had been maintained.

He said that the then Assistant Commissioner of the HR and CE Department, Tirunelveli, had failed to take appropriate action against the temple management. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to take action against those involved in the offence. The case was adjourned till June 2.