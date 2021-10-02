Misappropriation of funds behind suspension of panchayat secretary?

TIRUNELVELI

02 October 2021 22:09 IST

‘₹17 lakh has been transferred to two individuals’

A village panchayat secretary has been placed under suspension for allegedly violating civic poll code violations.

However, it is learnt that misappropriation of village panchayat funds to the tune of ₹17 lakh was the reason behind the suspension.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources in the Collectroate said Kasthurirengapuram village panchayat secretary Balasubramanian alias Balan canvassed votes for his wife, who was contesting the election for the post of Kasthurirengapuram village panchayat president.

Based on complaints of poll code violations against him, Balasubramanian had been placed under suspension.

However, sources in Radhapuram union clarified that village panchayat funds to the tune of ₹17 lakh had been transferred to two individuals with the connivance of senior officials of Radhapuram union. Hence, Balasubramanian alias Balan had been placed under suspension.

“Since the rural civic polls in Radhapuram union are to be held on October 9, Balasubramanian has been made a scapegoat. As investigations are on, senior officials of Radhapuram union, with whose knowledge the hefty sum of money was transferred, will be booked after the polls. Interestingly, the Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi has already started his probe about the illegal transfer of money from the village panchayat funds,” said the sources.