Miraculous escape for passengers and crew, as bus goes up in flames in Sattur

April 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau
A private bus engulfed in flames at Sattur in the early hours of Sunday..

Passengers and crew members of a private bus had a miraculous escape before the vehicle went up in flames near Sattur Panchayat Union office in Virudhunagar district shortly after Saturday midnight. The bus was gutted.

Police said the crew members and 14 passengers escaped before the flames could spread around 12.30 a.m. The bus, which was proceeding from Kaliyakavilai to Coimbatore, had a tyre burst that led to leakage from the diesel tank. On noticing smoke from the diesel tank, the driver stopped the bus and alerted the passengers.

Even as all passengers rushed out and ran to a safe distance in the dead of the night, the flames spread fast and the entire vehicle was on fire.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by Station Officer A. Varadaraj, struggled for nearly an hour to put out the flames. All belongings of the passengers were burnt. Sattur Town police are investigating.

