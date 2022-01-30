Miraculous escape for four youths

Madurai

30 January 2022 16:39 IST

Car goes up in flames minutes after they were pulled out to safety

Four youths had a miraculous escape after their speeding car dashed against an electric pole on the North Veli Street in the early hours of Sunday. The local loadmen pulled them out to safety minutes before the vehicle went up in flames.

The police identified the victims as M. Ijaz Ahmed (25) of P and T Nagar and his friends, A. Saban Ahmed (25), S. Sugan (25) and M. Abu (25).

The police said that the incident occurred around 1.05 a.m. when the speeding car was proceeding towards railway junction from Simmakkal.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a boulder on the pavement. In the impact, the car flew few metres high in the air before it hit a traffic signal pole and an electric pole near the North Veli Street-West Masi Street junction.

The vehicle got stuck between the shutter of a mobile phone shop and the traffic pole with its rear wheels up in air. Hearing the thud, few loadmen who were sleeping a few metres ahead on the platform rushed to help.

They broke open the car door and pulled out the youths who were stuck inside.

They were then rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital and within minutes, the car went up in flames.

A passer-by rushed to the nearby Madurai Fire Station and alerted the firemen.

Firemen, led by Assistant District Officer T. Pandi and Station Fire Officer R. Venkatesan fought for nearly 30 minutes to put out the flames.

The swift action of the firemen prevented the flames from spreading to the mobile phone showroom.However, in the impact of the collision, the glass partition in the shop was shattered.

Based on a complaint from the showroom owner, N. Vijayakumar, Traffic Investigation Wing III of Madurai City Police have registered a case.