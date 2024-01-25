Minority school teachers to organise State-wide demonstration on February 7

January 25, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Committee for Salvaging Rights of Minorities and Non-Minorities Government-aided Schools has decided to organise a State-wide demonstration on February 7 to highlight their demands including extension of all welfare schemes to their students as was being given to the students of government schools.

As the Committee’s meeting that was held here on Thursday with its organiser Rev. Fr. S. M. John Kennedy SJ, presiding over the meeting, it discussed about the problems being faced by the government-aided minority schools. Even as government school students were given a range of welfare measures, the students of schools being run by the religious and linguistic minorities and non-minorities have been denied these assistances.

Moreover, the education department officials were refusing to give appointment approval even though the schools have sufficient students’ strength, transferring teachers in the guise of re-deployment, not considering the English medium students for fixing students’ strength etc.

“These problems are being created by the education department officials in the districts for obvious reasons. When we take up these long-pending, unresolved and infuriating issues with the higher-ups in the Department of School Education, they turn a blind eye even as the Chief Minister is claiming that his ‘Dravidian Model’ Government is assuaging all the problems of the minorities,” Rev. Fr. John Kennedy said.

The meeting resolved that the Department of School Education should give immediately give appointment approval for teaching and non-teaching staff and release the salary and the arrears from the date of appointment.

The Tamil Nadu Government should extend all the welfare schemes being given to the government school students like breakfast, 7.50% reservation in medicine admission etc. to the students of schools being run by the religious and linguistic minorities and non-minorities.

“To highlight our demands, the Committee for Salvaging Rights of Minorities and Non-Minorities Government-aided Schools will organize State-wide demonstration in front of the offices of all Chief Educational Officers on February 7,” Rev. Fr. John Kennedy said.