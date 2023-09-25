Minority educational institutions send veiled warning to ruling DMK

September 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Since the teachers appointed in the government-aided schools, mostly being run by religious minorities, are indefinitely waiting for appointment approval and the salary from the Tamil Nadu Government, the Committee for Redeeming Rights of Minorities and Non-Minorities Government Aided Schools organises the conference in Tiruchi on Thursday (September 28).

Even though the leaders of ruling DMK’s electoral allies have agreed to participate in this conference, it is expected that the minorities are expected to take a political stand during the forthcoming Parliamentary polls if their demands are not met.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, organizer of the Committee Rev. Fr. John Kennedy and secretary of the Committee T. Kanagaraj said the 7.50% reservation being given to the government school students in medicine admission, Rs. 1,000 monthly assistance under ‘Puthumai Penn Scheme’ and free English medium education should be extended to the students of government-aided schools also.

Appointment approval should be given to the teachers appointed in the teaching vacancies caused by death, retirement, voluntary retirement and promotion and give salary to them from the date of appointment. Approval and subsequent grant should be given to all Tamil medium schools started after 1991 as per the Government Order issued by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2011.

The State Government should withdraw the new norms proclaimed under the Tamil Nadu Private School Regulation Act 2018 as these norms were against the rights of the minority schools.

“Even though we’ve submitted these appeals on various occasions to the rulers, no positive step has been taken by the Tamil Nadu Government. Hence, we, in a bid to attract Chief Minister Stalin-led State Government’s attention, organize a conference at St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi on September 28 to salvage our rights. Over 5,000 teachers will participate in this conference which will be inaugurated by former Judge of Madras High Court Justice Hari Paranthaman. Leaders of various political parties are also addressing in this conference. Our genuine demands should be met. Else, we’ll take a (political) decision in near future,” said Fr. John Kennedy.

