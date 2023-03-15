ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl sexual abuse case: CB-CID takes custody of all five accused

March 15, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

CB-CID sleuths taking the accused in the Paramakudi minor girl sexual abuse case out of Ramanathapuram District Court on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

After taking over the case of sexual abuse of a minor girl reported in Paramakudi in the district, Crime Branch — Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday took custody of all the five accused, including two women, for interrogation.

According to CB-CID sources, the Fast Track Mahila Court in Ramanathapuram on Thursday granted three-day custody of the accused —AIADMK functionary Sigamani, his friends ‘Puthumalar’ Prabhakaran and Raja Mohammed, and Kayalvizhi and Uma.

A team of CB-CID sleuths, including Inspector Geetha and Sub-Inspector R. Saravanakumar, took them into its custody for inquiry.

The case pertains to the sexual abuse of a Class IX girl by the accused for several days. After her mother realised that the girl was being taken to some isolated location from her school, she lodged a complaint with Ramanathapuram district police.

The All Women Police in Paramakudi had registered a case and arrested all the five accused earlier in March. Meanwhile, several political parties and trade bodies sought a CB-CID investigation into the sex scandal.

After Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu ordered transfer of the case recently, the CB-CID formally took over the investigation of the case on March 12.

