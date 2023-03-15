HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor girl sexual abuse case: CB-CID takes custody of all five accused

March 15, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After taking over the case of sexual abuse of a minor girl reported in Paramakudi in the district, Crime Branch — Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday took custody of all the five accused, including two women, for interrogation.

According to CB-CID sources, the Fast Track Mahila Court in Ramanathapuram on Thursday granted three-day custody of the accused —AIADMK functionary Sigamani, his friends ‘Puthumalar’ Prabhakaran and Raja Mohammed, and Kayalvizhi and Uma.

A team of CB-CID sleuths, including Inspector Geetha and Sub-Inspector R. Saravanakumar, took them into its custody for inquiry.

The case pertains to the sexual abuse of a Class IX girl by the accused for several days. After her mother realised that the girl was being taken to some isolated location from her school, she lodged a complaint with Ramanathapuram district police.

The All Women Police in Paramakudi had registered a case and arrested all the five accused earlier in March. Meanwhile, several political parties and trade bodies sought a CB-CID investigation into the sex scandal.

After Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu ordered transfer of the case recently, the CB-CID formally took over the investigation of the case on March 12.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.