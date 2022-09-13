Minor girl loses gold to youth befriended on social media

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A case of extortion has been booked against a youth identified as Sathish Kumar, for having threatened a minor girl and forced her to part with 60 sovereigns of gold, without the knowledge of her parents.

The police said that the minor girl was befriended by Sathish through a social media platform. After having chatted over phone with the girl for nearly six months, the youth had tried to create sympathy towards him by telling her that he could not continue with his studies due to poor economic situation of his family.

The girl, who fell for his words, had taken gold jewellery from her house and handed it over to him on two occasions. When the parents found the gold missing from the house and inquired the girl, her friendship with the youth came to light.

While her father had complained that the youth had taken 60 sovereigns of gold from the girl, Sathish said that he got only 20 sovereigns of gold. Avaniaypuram police team is investigating into the complaint.