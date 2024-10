A minor fire broke out on the Thoothukudi railway station premises on Thursday evening. However, it did not disrupt rail movement.

According to railway sources, the fire broke out in an area where waste material had been dumped along the track where engineering work was under way.

The fire was noticed at around 5.10 p.m. Firemen from Thoothukudi rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

Some plastic pipes in the vicinity was burnt.

