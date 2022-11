November 27, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Two minor fires due to domestic cylinder leaks were reported in the city on Sunday morning.

In one case at Subramaniapuram, the leak in a bakery led to a minor fire and a similar leak while preparing food at a function in Gomathipuram sparked a fire. Fire and Rescue Service personnel who were alerted brought the fire under control within minutes.

No injuries nor property damage were reported in either of the incidents.