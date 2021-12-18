Minor fire in school

A minor fire broke out in a panchayat union middle school at Thelichathanallur near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

A team led by Fire Officer Rajendran rushed to the spot and put out the fire in about 45 minutes. According to the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, about 100 boys and girls are studying in the middle school. The children, teachers and other staff had left for home in the evening. Around 5.30 p.m., a villager who spotted fire in one of the rooms of the school alerted the fire station.

Footwear meant for distribution to the children and some play equipment were destroyed in the fire.

It is suspected that electricity leak might have led to a spark resulting in the fire.