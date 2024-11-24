Minor fire in courier agency office in Tirunelveli

A minor fire broke out in a private courier agency office situated on Madurai-Tirunelveli Road on Sunday.

After the watchman spotted the spark, he alerted the company staff, who called the Fire and Rescue Services.

A fire tender from Palayamkottai rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The reason for the fire was not known immediately and investigation was on. The courier packets to be delivered and those received from the public were not damaged in the incident, a fire officer said.