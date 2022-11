November 28, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - PALANI

A minor broke out in a textile processing mill at Saminathapuram near Palani in Dindigul district on Monday morning. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Palani were alerted around 7.30 a.m. who doused the fire within 30 minutes. “The leakage of oil in a steam boiler is said to have sparked the fire. No casualties or major damage to property was reported,” a fire official said.