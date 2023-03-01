ADVERTISEMENT

Minor fire at two places on Sirumalai

March 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Forest fire destroys grasslands on Sirumalai near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In two instances, minor fire destroyed around 3.9 acres of grassland in Sirumalai Forest Range on Wednesday afternoon, said officials.

In the first instance, the fire destroyed around 1.7 acres of grasslands in Agasthiyarpuram beat in Sirumalai Forest Range in Dindigul Forest Division at around 1.30 p.m. The fire was controlled within an hour, S. Prabhu, District Forest Officer, told The Hindu.

The local people, fire watchers and forest officials were engaged in putting out the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second instance, the fire, reported at 3.45 p.m., destroyed 2.2 acres of grasslands in Ambathurai beat in Sirumalai Forest Range. The fire was also put out in an hour. No animal or person was injured in the fire, said forest officials.

Mr. Prabhu said with summer fast approaching, various preventive measures such as creating fire lines at vulnerable points and engaging temporary fire watchers had been initiated to avoid wildfire.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US