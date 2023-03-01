HamberMenu
Minor fire at two places on Sirumalai

March 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Forest fire destroys grasslands on Sirumalai near Dindigul on Wednesday.

Forest fire destroys grasslands on Sirumalai near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In two instances, minor fire destroyed around 3.9 acres of grassland in Sirumalai Forest Range on Wednesday afternoon, said officials.

In the first instance, the fire destroyed around 1.7 acres of grasslands in Agasthiyarpuram beat in Sirumalai Forest Range in Dindigul Forest Division at around 1.30 p.m. The fire was controlled within an hour, S. Prabhu, District Forest Officer, told The Hindu.

The local people, fire watchers and forest officials were engaged in putting out the fire.

In the second instance, the fire, reported at 3.45 p.m., destroyed 2.2 acres of grasslands in Ambathurai beat in Sirumalai Forest Range. The fire was also put out in an hour. No animal or person was injured in the fire, said forest officials.

Mr. Prabhu said with summer fast approaching, various preventive measures such as creating fire lines at vulnerable points and engaging temporary fire watchers had been initiated to avoid wildfire.

