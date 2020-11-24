Minor ‘explosion’ on MP’s house premises causes panic

24 November 2020 18:01 IST

NAGERCOIL

A minor explosion inside the compound wall of the house of Rajya Sabha MP A. Vijayakumar of AIADMK triggered tension for a while on Tuesday.

Though no one was injured in the explosion even as the MP’s wife, two sons, daughter-in-law and the grandchild were at home, the incident initially caused panic for a while. The tension disappeared when the police found that the minor burst was caused by a firecracker, possibly by an aerial shot that landed accidentally inside the campus of the MP’s house.

Even as Mr. Vijayakumar was away in New Delhi, those who came out of the house on Tuesday morning found the “explosion” took place on their campus and alerted the police, who arrived at the spot with sniffer dog and forensic experts.

After collecting the evidence from the spot, the police concluded that the substance that exploded was a firecracker and hence, ruled out any foul play. To confirm their conclusion, the police also bought similar firecracker from the shop and a close comparison confirmed that it was only a firecracker and neither a petrol bomb nor a country bomb, as suspected initially.

However, the police have sent the explosive substances collected from the spot for a forensic analysis.