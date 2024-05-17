GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor clash between undertrials at Palayamkottai Central Prison

Published - May 17, 2024 09:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A minor clash erupted between undertrials in Palayamkottai Central Prison on Thursday evening.

 Police said the clash erupted between undertrial inmate Perinbaraj of Tirunelveli and inmates Manikandan of Ariyanayagipuram and his associates Rajagopal of Athalanallur and Bharath Vignesh of Thoothukudi when they were standing in queue for receiving their supper on Thursday.

 After the warders brought back normalcy, the inmates involved in the clash were kept in different areas and treated for the minor injuries they suffered.

 Based on the complaint from prison Superintendent (in-charge) Muniyandi, Perumalpuram police registered a case against Perinbaraj and the trio on Friday.

