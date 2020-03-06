Minor boy sexually assaulted near Vadipatti

Madurai

A minor boy was sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old man S. Karuppaiah near Vadipatti on Wednesday evening.

The police said that the boy, studying 5th standard in a school at Vadipatti, was returning home from school when the youth, who is working in a petrol bunk, intercepted him.

After gagging him with an adhesive tape, the man had taken him to an isolated place and sexually assaulted him.

The boy had complained to his parents that this was a second such incident. The Vadipatti police have arrested the accused.

In a case reported in Sedapatti, a farmhand R. Dinesh Kumar of Alikungdam had attempted to misbehave with a woman in the village on Friday.

The police said that the man, who used to buy beedis at the shop run by the woman, used to send objectionable messages to her mobile phone. On Friday, he tried to barge into her house and misbehave with her.

Alerted by her alarm, a neighbour, Prabhu, had tried to prevent him. The accused assaulted him and fled after threatening him with dire consequences.

The Sedapatti police have arrested the accused for assault, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

In another case, the Samayanallur police have booked R. Ajai, 25, of Thodaneri, for assaulting a Scheduled Caste boy for playing in a ground. The accused had also tied him up to a tree.

When the victim’s brother Pandi had set him free, the accused had threatened him with dire consequences. The Samayanallur Deputy Superintendent of Police Ananda Arokkiyaraj is investigating.