Minor boy held for bid to rape old woman

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of attempting to rape a 75-year-old woman in Kadupatti near Samayanallur on Sunday.
Police said the boy, who was studying Plus Two in Erode, had returned home during the lockdown. He has been attending online classes on his mobile phone. The woman was a neighbour, a widow living alone.
On Saturday night, the boy had gone to her house and attempted to sexually assault her. After the woman raised an alarm, the boy fled the scene. After the woman lodged a complaint with the Kadupatti police, he was arrested.
