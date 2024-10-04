Minor boy dies as man hacks three of a family in Sholavandan

Five years after his wife, Uma, eloped with Vivek, A. Ayyanar hacked Vivek’s parents and his seven-year-old nephew, R. Jishnu Mathesh, near Sholavanadn in the district on Thursday evening in which the minor boy succumbed to injuries.

The police said that Ayyanar had developed enmity with K. Muthusamy, 55, and his family members of Tiruvedagam after Muthusamy’s married son had eloped with Ayyanar’s wife Uma some five years back. Their whereabouts are not known for the family members till now.

In this circumstances, Ayyanar trespassed into Muthusamy’s house late on Thursday evening and picked a quarrel. He then suddenly hacked Muthusamy with a machete on his head. Later, he saw Muthusamy’s wife, Thavamani, 50, and her grandson, Jishnu coming. He attacked them also on their heads.

All the four sustained severe bleeding injuries. As neighbours rushed to their help, the accused fled the scene.

All the three were rushed to the Goverment Rajaji Hospital. However, the boy succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Friday. The condition of the woman is said to be critical.

Sholavandan police have booked Ayyanar for murder and three others for instigation. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, M. Satishkumar, 41, a mason, was found murdered with bleeding cut and stab injuries on his body near Melakkal on Thursday. The police have arrested his uncle, Murugan, and his wife, Panchavarnam. The police said that Satishkumar’s wife had deserted him and his three children due to differences of opinion.

However, Sathiskumar had been quarrelling with Murugan and his family members insisting that they should bring back his wife home. He also used to threaten them with dire consequences.

The police said that the couple, along with their sons, had murdered Sathiskumar pre-empting him. Kadupatti police are investigating.