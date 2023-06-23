June 23, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali from the district, who was MDMK’s IT wing coordinator, has been appointed as the party’s spokesperson, according to a statement issued by the party on Friday.

Tirunelveli city district secretary of the party K. M. A. Nizam has been included as a member of MDMK’s politburo and writer Madura of Tirunelveli has been nominated as MDMK’s literary wing president. Party office-bearer P. Kallathiyan of Tirunelveli has been included in the political wing as its member.

Advocate A. Amalraj of Palayamkottai has been appointed as MDMK’s new legal wing secretary and Dr. Subbaraj of Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district was MDMK’s doctors’ wing secretary.