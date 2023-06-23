HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali appointed as MDMK’s spokesperson

June 23, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Minnal Mohammad Ali.

Minnal Mohammad Ali. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali from the district, who was MDMK’s IT wing coordinator, has been appointed as the party’s spokesperson, according to a statement issued by the party on Friday.

Tirunelveli city district secretary of the party K. M. A. Nizam has been included as a member of MDMK’s politburo and writer Madura of Tirunelveli has been nominated as MDMK’s literary wing president. Party office-bearer P. Kallathiyan of Tirunelveli has been included in the political wing as its member.

Advocate A. Amalraj of Palayamkottai has been appointed as MDMK’s new legal wing secretary and Dr. Subbaraj of Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district was MDMK’s doctors’ wing secretary.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.