‘Minnagam’ attended to 8,205 calls since June’

Besides the 24x7 call centre, Tangedco has formed WhtsApp groups

Through ‘Minnagam’ 24x7 call centre of Tangedco, launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in June, the Madurai Metro and Madurai district Tangedco together had so far redressed the grievances of 8,205 of the 8,226 callers, said officials here on Monday.

The officials of the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Madurai Collectorate said that the call centre could be reached at 94987 94987. The objective of the facility was to swiftly attend to the grievances, complaints or suggestions from the public and electricity consumers.

As soon as a call was received at the call centre, the message would be forwarded to the respective authorities and closely monitored by senior officers. For this purpose, WhatsApp groups had been formed.

The public and consumers had issues relating to billing, technical aspects and sometimes, there were even complaints of bribery. All these were attended to and in Madurai district, they had settled 8,205 calls till date.

Tangedco had proposed to provide one lakh free electricity connections to the farmers in Tamil Nadu during this year. Towards this target, Madurai, which planned to issue 2,560 connections under the scheme, had given orders to 28 farmers across the district.

A senior official in Tangedco told The Hindu that the number was achievable as there were applicants willing to make payment for obtaining connection. The procedure had been simplified now and hence the target for the financial year would be achieved, the official added.

Likewise, following complaints of overload and low voltage, a survey of the existing transformers were conducted and 122 new ones were replaced, including 30 in Madurai Metro (urban area).