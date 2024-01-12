Ministry of Tourism organises Pongal celebration at Keelakuilkudi; activists feel it’s an opportunity to maintain Samanar Hills better

January 12, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Ministry of Tourism, Southern Regional Office, in association with Tamil Nadu Tourism and Madurai Travel Club, celebrated the Pongal festival at Keelakuilkudi, a village in Nagamalai Pudhukottai.

D. Venkatesan, Southern Regional Director of India Tourism, was the chief invitee.

The celebration took place at the bottom of Samanar Hills adjacent to the hill temple and pond. The hill has a 2000-year-old history and inscriptions indicating the practices of an ancient civilization. It is part of the protected monuments.

Several foreign tourists and about 160 members of the YUVA Tourism Club had gathered from various colleges. About 300 villagers and volunteers of Urban Women’s Federation were also part of the event.

“Madurai has around 40 tourist attractions but many such local gems are not recognised. This would be an immersive experience for students and tourists alike to learn the essence of the village and its heritage,” stated Mr. Venkatesan while addressing the gathering.

“Pongal is one among the festivals which are innate to this soil. Such events would enlighten our culture not just to the foreigners but also to our younger generations,” said S.M.. Balamurugan, District Tourist Officer.

The whole celebration was a culmination of folk dance performances, a kolam competition, a heritage walk up the Samanar Hills and traditional sports activities. The tourists accompanied the locals throughout the events.

S. Ganapathi, vice-president of the village, mentioned that this event was a great opportunity to expand local businesses. The local musicians, dancers, and jallikattu bull rearers have been called to perform during the celebration.

When asked why this village was chosen for the event, Madurai Travel Club President G. Vasudevan attributed the picturesque view of the hills along with the pond and a surplus expanse of space which made the location ideal for the event. He added that this was a great opportunity to exhibit our natural heritage to foreigners.

“The whole event is very colourful. There are so many cultural attributes here which clearly are a learning experience for me. The Pongal making ceremony was my personal favourite,” said Pala, a foreign tourist.

KP Bharathi of Dhan Foundation said that events like these are attempts to promote sustainable tourism methods that enrich local economies. Hidden gems like Samanar Hills need more attention from tourists to ensure their upkeep.

