Ministry of Agriculture, MABIF conducts consumer awareness programme

March 16, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Government of India, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare along with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Directorate of Marketing and Inspection, in association with NABARD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum (MABIF), jointly organised World Consumer Rights Day 2024 themed ‘Fair and Responsible AI for consumers,’ on Friday at Agriculture College and Research Institute in Madurai.

About 200 participants, including people from start ups, Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO), farmers, students and entrepreneurs, delved into the latest trends in consumer rights, importance of quality certification of agri commodities underagmark, significance of FSS Act in food items, agri marketing supports and schemes, legal metrology (packaging), role of BIS in quality certification, redressal of consumer’s rights and legal aspects and consumer rights.

Additionally, discussion centred around incubation services for fostering entrepreneurship, which provides support to startups and entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and helping new businesses succeed in competitive markets.

“The main aim of the conference was to make participants aware of the rights of consumers through Artificial Intelligence. Various stakeholders like delegates from food certification department, marketing department among others, who spoke at the conference discussed about their role in the ensuring quality in the products that is being delivered to the consumers,” said, K. Ganesh Moorthy, CEO, MABIF.

The chief guests for the event were P.P. Mahendran, Dean, AC&RI, Madurai, and D.M. Govinda Reddy, Deputy Agricultural Marketing Adviser.