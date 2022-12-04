Ministers visit Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation at Valinokkam

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Minister R.S. Raja Kannappan, Collector Johny Tom Varghese, and officials in Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation at Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Minister R.S. Raja Kannappan, Collector Johny Tom Varghese, and officials in Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation at Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Raja Kannappan and officials from the district administration led by Collector Johny Tom Varghese visited the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation at Valinokkam on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Ministers were briefed on the salt production, the capacity utilisation, and the total land area among others by a team of officials from the Salt Corporation.

The officials at the Public Relations Office in Ramanathapuram District Collectorate had sent a message in WhatsApp inviting all the media persons to the Salt Corporation stating that the two ministers would conduct a review meeting. Hence, a large number of scribes and lensmen from Ramanathapuram had gone to the spot.

After the visit, the Ministers left the campus without interacting or briefing the media persons. When asked, the officials remained tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the CITU, an ally of the ruling DMK, led by its district secretary M. Sivaji, which was waiting to submit a memorandum to the Ministers, was upset.

“At a time when the government was expected to redress the grievances of the workers in the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation, such a review meeting appeared to be a wasteful expenditure and an eyewash.”

When the workers were seeking DA for the last eight months, employment and other basic compensation, the government claimed that it would find a solution as and when finances improved, he charged.

