Ministers review ongoing projects in Thoothukudi

March 17, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar at a review meeting in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar at a review meeting in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Officials should ensure completion of ongoing development projects in the district before deadline, Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry, and Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, have said.

Chairing a review meeting held here on Friday in the presence of District Collector K. Senthil Raj, the Ministers said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was holding regional-level review meetings to ascertain the progress made in ongoing development works in districts and the number of works completed. Hence, the officials should ensure timely completion of the projects before the Chief Minister came to Thoothukudi, they stressed.

Dr. Senthil Raj said, “This is a preparatory meeting to identify bottlenecks in executing the projects and ways to sort out the problems. The officials should gear up to receive the Chief Minister with comprehensive completion reports of the projects sanctioned to the district.”

Later, the Ministers handed over welfare measures to a number of beneficiaries.

